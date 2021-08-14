West Virginians come together to better understand mental health

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians and mental health experts came together on Saturday to discuss mental health problems and possible solutions. The conference was an annual event from the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance.

Attendees joined via Zoom or in person at the Holiday Inn in Morgantown. Throughout the day-long conference, a number of speakers stepped up to the microphone to discuss different aspects of life that could impact one’s mental health. The experts also offered to advice for dealing with those struggles.

During the pandemic, the conversation around mental health grew. That was emphasized in the conference — nearly three times the attendance showed up this year compared to years past.

“It really did move the mental health healthcare forward,” said Marylou Neidig, who organized the conference. “I feel like a lot of people are now understanding mental illness and see it’s not a stigma. It’s not just for certain people. Everybody can be mentally ill.”

To learn more about the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, click here.