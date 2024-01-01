MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is now one of only 10 states that offer renal denervation procedures for high blood pressure after a doctor at Mon Health performed the surgery for the first time in the state on Friday.

According to a Mon Health press release, the surgery was completed in the Mon Health Heart &

Vascular Center by Dr. Wissam Gharib with the new Paradise® Ultrasound Renal Denervation (RDN) system.

The release said that the outpatient procedure takes less than a minute and can be an alternate treatment option for high blood pressure, especially for those who have severe side effects with medication or still have uncontrolled high blood pressure after other treatments.

The treatment “can result in less patient discomfort, reduced fluoroscopy time, and reduced contrast load,” and can prevent cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and heart failure,

stroke, kidney disease and cognitive issues, the release said.

Nationwide, more than 54 million adults are treated for high blood pressure, and in West Virginia, 41% of adults have high blood pressure, which is above the average.