Burlington grand opening ceremony (WBOY Image)

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A new store in Westover held a grand opening ceremony on Friday.

Associates from Burlington cut the ribbon to their first store in West Virginia.

The store sells apparel and home décor at a discounted price up to 60% off.

“We’re so excited to open up,” said Sandra Young, the Westover Burlington store manager. “We’ve created many jobs in the area. We also love the community. We love the initiatives Burlington has for areas in the community.”

During the ceremony, the associates presented Mylan Elementary School with a $5,000 check through the Adopt a Classroom program.

$5,000 donation check from Burlington to Mylan Park Elementary School

“We are so thrilled for this donation. Our teachers will use it for classroom supplies, and they will use it to make their classrooms warm and inviting for our students,” said Anne Lupo, Principal of Mylan Park Elementary. “It’s just nice to feel supported through the community. It’s been a tough couple of years, so knowing that Burlington is here, and Adopt a Classroom is supporting them, I think that it’s very heartwarming and our teachers will feel great about that.”

Burlington is in the West Ridge Commons and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.