Westover City Council discusses possible investigation into city operations

WESTOVER, W.Va. – On Thursday, Westover City Council discussed the possibility of an investigation into the city’s practices.

This comes after Councilman Ralph Mullins recently appeared on a local radio show and made a series of accusations about how the city is being run.

Following that radio appearance, a special city council meeting was held Thursday, with the only agenda item being a decision on whether to investigate the city’s practices.

At the meeting, city attorney Tim Stranko defended the city’s actions.

Mullins and Mayor Dave Johnson sparred over the accusations, But no action was taken on whether to launch an investigation.

“Corruption’s not a term of law, but what I tried to do was look at all the allegations and go through all the code sections, and you have them listed, are the Bribery and Corrupt Practices Act, the Ethics Act, the general law regarding conduct of public business and the criminal code. And, none of those, uh, uh, laws, none of the allegations that were discussed, had anything to do with any of those laws,” said Stranko.

“I am perfectly prepared to defend myself vigorously, and I think this is incredible that we’re not here talking about lots of accusations by people in our public of being targeted by this administration, and some of them have showed me evidence that could leave no reasonable person any other, to any other decision, than it happened,” said Mullins.

After the meeting adjourned, a resident lashed out at Johnson and had to be removed from council chambers.