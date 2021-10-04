Westover City Council member takes issue with report from city attorney

WESTOVER, W.Va. – At the Westover City Council meeting on Monday, Councilman Ralph Mullins stated that a report from city attorney Tim Stranko concerning a possible investigation into the city’s operations was problematic.

Stranko offered to edit or withdraw the report he presented to council at last week’s special meeting concerning a potential investigation due to the objections from Mullins.

Mullins described in detail all of the issues he had with the report.

Former Westover police chief Rick Panico challenged mayor Dave Johnson to prove any allegations the mayor made against him in an audio file that was released to the public. Panico also called on the mayor to resign.

“Governance is about identifying problems and resolving those problems. That’s what is before us. Let’s clearly identify what the problem, what the shortcoming, what the allegation is, and then let’s all work together to resolve it,” said Stranko.

“I will make a deal with all of council and the mayor right here, right now, that I will resign my position as councilman if the rest of council and the mayor agree to do the same and will never seek again public office in the city of Westover,” said Mullins.

“This is contemptible. You should resign. Bottom line. I served my country. I don’t ask for anything but to be left alone, but don’t call me contemptible if you can’t prove it,” said Panico.