Westover mayor will not seek re-election to 8th term

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Westover Mayor Dave Johnson will not seek re-election to an eighth term.

According to a letter from Johnson addressed to city council, he stated that his seven terms and 14 years in office “have been very productive.”

In explaining his reasoning, Johnson said, “it has gotten harder and harder to deal with the recent negativity which is counterproductive to our success.”

Johnson added that his health has been affected by stress related to his position, and he had been asked by family and friends to “not continue down this path.”

The next election in Westover is set for June 2022.

Johnson is expected to announce his decision publicly at the next city council meeting on Oct. 18.

Also on the next meeting agenda are items related to an independent investigation of Westover City Council’s operations and an employment status review for Lt. Aaron Dalton, who has been on paid leave since August 2020.

