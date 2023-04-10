A women that the Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying. Credit: Westover Police Department.

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying two women.

The police department Monday shared photos taken from surveillance footage on its official Facebook page of the two women. Police did not specify what type of incident is under investigation, or where it occurred. A time stamp on one of the photos reads April 4, 2023.

The photos appear to show two dark-haired women, both wearing dark shirts.

Anyone with information is asked by the Westover Police to call them at 304-296-6576 or send them a Facebook message.