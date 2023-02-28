WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Westover Police are asking for help identifying two different individuals.

The photos—which seem to be taken from security camera footage—appear to show two women walking into a department store.

The first person is shown having dark hair and wearing a grey sweatshirt, distressed jeans and white sneakers. The second person also has dark or brown hair and is wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

If you can identify either individual, you can contact the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576, or on Facebook messenger.