WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department has provided photos to the public of a woman and vehicles in hopes of identifying them.

Very little information about the person in the photo or why the police are looking for them. Photos show what appears to be a woman with blond braided hair and a gray hooded sweatshirt leaving a department store.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department) (Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

More photos show what appears to be a white or silver four-door SUV with a sun/moon roof.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department) (Courtesy: Westover Police Department) (Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 or on Facebook messenger.