WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Officers with the Westover Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on security cameras.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it needs help from the public to identify the person in the following photos.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department) (Courtesy: Westover Police Department) (Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

The photos appear to show a Black man wearing all black clothing and a face mask leaving the Westover Rural King, which is on Mall Road, although the post did not specify where the photos were taken.

The department also shared photos of a vehicle that appears to be a large white SUV.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department) (Courtesy: Westover Police Department) (Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

Details about why law enforcement are looking for the person were not provided. Anyone with information should contact the Westover Police Department by calling (304)-296-6576 or by contacting the department on Facebook messenger.