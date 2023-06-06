WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is once again asking the public for help identifying a person from security photos.

The photos shared on the Westover Police Department’s Facebook page show what appears to be a man leaving a store and pulling a large black suitcase. The man is wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

Logos on the doors indicate that he may have been leaving Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which is in the Morgantown Mall in Westover.

In the same post, the department also provided photos of a vehicle, which appears to be a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information about the man in the photos should contact the Westover Police Department either on Facebook Messenger or by calling 304-296-6576.