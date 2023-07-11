WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people from photos of them and a vehicle they may have been driving.

Photos provided by the department show what appears to be two men entering a store; one of them appears to be wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and a black LA cap, and the other appears to have on a dark-colored t-shirt.

Another photo shared by police shows a silver Toyota Camry with a visible license plate, but according to police, the plate on the vehicle is stolen and could not help them identify the pair.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact the Westover Police Department by sending the department a message on Facebook or calling 304-296-6576.