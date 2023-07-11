WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people from photos of them and a vehicle they may have been driving.
Photos provided by the department show what appears to be two men entering a store; one of them appears to be wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and a black LA cap, and the other appears to have on a dark-colored t-shirt.
Another photo shared by police shows a silver Toyota Camry with a visible license plate, but according to police, the plate on the vehicle is stolen and could not help them identify the pair.
Anyone with information should contact the Westover Police Department by sending the department a message on Facebook or calling 304-296-6576.