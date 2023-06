WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is looking to the public to help identify several individuals.

A Sunday Facebook post from the Westover Police provided the following images of the individuals:

Those who have any information related to the individuals in the provided photos are asked to contact the Westover Police by calling 304-296-6576 or through Facebook Messenger.