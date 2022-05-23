WESTOVER, W.Va. – The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify or get information about a person and car who are related to several thefts.

According to a release from the department, several brass dies were stolen from a Westover business in April and May. A person and vehicle who were caught on security footage are believed to be related to the thefts.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

The car in question is believed to be a 2005 or 2006 Ford Focus. The following pictures show the vehicle and the die that were stolen.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

Anyone with information should call the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 and ask for Patrolman Fecsko (email zfecsko@cityofwestover.org) or Chief Adams (email; jadams@cityofwestover.org).