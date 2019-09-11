Westwood Middle School honors first responders of 9/11

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students and staff at Westwood Middle School paused to honor the first responders of 9/11 Wednesday.

Each grade rotated through different presentations and heard from local residents who were involved with the response to the attacks in both Pennsylvania and New York.

Staff said they hope the students realize the significance of the event.

“Our students in this building, all grades, were not alive. And this needs to be something more than just a page-turner in a history book, that this affected every adult that is here and we all have stories to share and this was our moment,” said organizer and teacher Phil Caskey.

The school also invited area first responders to join them and be recognized as well.