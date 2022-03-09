WESTON, W.Va. – Westwood Middle School students are getting hands-on learning in their history class.

The eighth-grade students in Phil Caskey’s West Virginia studies class are learning about the French and Indian War through an interactive board game.

Westwood students playing French and Indian War game in class (WBOY Image)

“I’m more of a visual learner. I like to see things rather than read about it, so I feel like it really helped me…. to see our history that actually happened and how different it was back then than it is today, it just actually helps me,” Cameron Pennington, a Westwood eighth-grader said.

Each student rolls dice to advance their hand-painted toy soldier across the battlefield. They can only advance their soldier less than 12 inches each turn. Students also roll dice to get a chance to “shoot” the opposing team’s soldiers. They use small red felt balls to indicate a shot to another soldier. Once a soldier has three red balls, they are taken off the battlefield. Students try to knock off as many of the other players’ soldiers as possible.

The goal is for the students to act out all possibilities of how the battle of the Monongahela in the war could have gone to realize the impact it had on America’s history.

Toy soldiers on battle field (WBOY Image)

“I learned how the Native Americans and the British had different strategies of fighting. The British used guerrilla warfare where they hid behind things and the British lined up colonially, so they lined up in a line and they shot like that,” Andrew Lucci, a Westwood eighth-grader said.

The students will use different strategies to see different outcomes of the battle when they play the game this week in class.