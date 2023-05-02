WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — One project that Westwood Middle School students are working on is out of this world—figuratively and literally.

An email from the Institution of Competition Sciences and NASA led to Westwood sixth grade science teacher Lindsay Smalls’ class to participate in a global project where classes researched the possibility of colonizing on the moon for the Artemis Missions.

“What they are trying to do is figure out how if we can be sustainable on the moon and on Mars without having to take a bunch of crops, food and water and all these things with us when we go there,” Smalls said.

Moon soil simulant (WBOY – Image)

Westwood Middle Schoolers’ project (WBOY – Image)

“Working with NASA is very exciting,” student Lyla Brost said. “I’m pretty proud of what we did. I think we were successful.”

With the project, Smalls’ class spent plenty of time researching the fertilizer they wanted to use, staying dedicated with the watering cycle and also used simulated moon soil to plant and grow crops.

Sixty-five plants were made from a total of 10 different teams, and some plants grew to be as tall as 36 inches. “We had some success and it was a good time,” Smalls said. “The kids really liked it!”

The project has been going on for a few years now, but this was the first year that Westwood participated in it.

Outer space (WBOY – Image)



Not only can the project help their grade, NASA and the Institute of Competition Science, but it also teaches the students lessons they can take with them forever, like “being consistent and being responsible for research and doing things properly,” student Chloe Radabaugh said.

It also shows that teamwork can create one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind. “Working together was very helpful, I don’t think any of us could have done it without the rest of the team,” Brost said.

“Teamwork is always the best, not just (working) by yourself,” student Mackenzie Varner said.

In the meantime, these students will continue to shoot for the stars and maybe just reach them someday.

“Hopefully we’ll have something innovative that will go to the moon or Mars someday,” Smalls said. “And if you mess up, it’s always good to try again.”