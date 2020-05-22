Westwood Middle School’s principal named ‘Principal of the Year’

MORGANTOWN, W.V.a. – Some congratulations are in order for John Conrad, the principal of Westwood Middle School, who has been named the West Virginia Association of Secondary Schools’ (WVASSP) Principal of the Year.

Conrad, who is headed into his fourth year as the school’s principal was nominated for the award by his colleagues, unbeknownst to him, he said. He only found out he had been nominated when he found out he had won the award.

I am still overwhelmed. I was not expecting this award and I’m just trying to figure out what all it entails, what my responsibilities are, things like that. I know there is a leadership retreat, conference type deal, in October. Being the situation that it is, we’re going to have to find out if that’s still going on, but regardless of that I am honored to have this award. John Conrad – Principal, Westwood Middle School

The retreat Conrad referred to is organized by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), which recognizes outstanding middle and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students, as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession. This is according to a press release from the WVASSP.

Conrad said it feels good to be recognized because a lot of the time the job of a principal can be lonely. He said he has to make a lot of tough decisions, which don’t always result in making everyone happy.

“And so for me it just affirms that I am doing the best job that I can and people recognized,” Conrad said. “Especially with this award, it was nice that a group of my peers nominated me for this, unbeknownst to me, and informed me that I was the recipient of this award. I was definitely caught off guard and just humbled about it all, but it is definitely a positive feeling to know that people are taking notice of the hard work and dedication I have to this profession.”

Conrad said he is happy to represent the WVASSP, no matter if the national retreat is in person or otherwise. Finally, he said he has received a lot of congratulatory messages, especially from people who have helped to mold him into the man that he has become and for all of that he is thankful.