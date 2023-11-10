MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown has one of the best collections of restaurants in north central West Virginia. If you’re looking for game day grub, a fancy night out or a particular ethnic style, you can probably find it in Morgantown.

There are dozens of great restaurants in Morgantown, but the ones listed here have been reviewed the most on Google, Tripadvisor and OpenTable, a restaurant reservation service. A restaurant’s ranking is determined by its number of total reviews, not its overall score. National chains and fast-food restaurants were also not considered for this list.

Sargasso, located just off Don Knotts Boulevard (US 119), is known for its fine dining and blending of local and internationally sourced ingredients that are used to prepare “New American cuisine influenced by cultures here at home and abroad.”

The Lake House Restaurant in Cheat Lake is one of a handful of seafood restaurants in the Morgantown area and is a frequently visited spot for lake-goers.

Fusion has a few locations around West Virginia and is probably best known for its sushi and Hibachi-style cooking. Fusion in Morgantown is located at the University Town Centre near Wagener Field at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

Apple Annie’s fresh chocolate chip cookies (WBOY image)

This local bakery chain has locations in Morgantown and Fairmont. Not only does it serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, but it also makes a variety of pastries, desserts, pies, sweets and baked goods.

Iron Horse Tavern in downtown Morgantown has a wide selection of locally-made beer, specialty cocktails and handmade Pittsburgh pierogies after 4 p.m.

Primanti Bros. burger (WBOY image)

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain has three locations in West Virginia, one of which is in the Suncrest Town Centre in Morgantown. Primanti Bros. is “almost famous” for its sandwiches, which are made with coleslaw.

Mountain State Brewing Company is best known for its wood-fired brick oven pizzas but also has a good selection of sandwiches and salads. As the name suggests, Mountain State brews its own beer as well with three staple beers and a rotating selection of seasonals.

Tropics is another Cheat Lake location that features authentic Hawaiian food and a large selection of signature shots and cocktails. The restaurant also has an attached arcade and hosts live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

True to its name, Pies & Pints is all about two American classics: Pizza and beer. Although Pies & Pints has locations in surrounding states, its first location was in Fayetteville, West Virginia, and it later expanded to Morgantown in 2013. Pies & Pints has a wide selection of signature pizzas, sandwiches and local craft beer.

If you live in Morgantown it’s probably not a surprise to see that Oliverio’s is the most-popular restaurant in the city of Morgantown. Located on the wharf next to Mountain State Brewing, Oliverio’s has been serving up Italian food in Morgantown for more than 20 years (and even longer in Bridgeport).