MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Long-standing Chief Executive Officer of the Mountain Line Transit authority David Brufy announced his resignation in a press release Thursday morning after 25 years in the position.

The current Assistant Manager Maria Smith will be stepping in as Acting General Manager, but Bruffy told 12 News that she is expected to become the next CEO after the Authority Board decides on who will fill the position.

Bruffy also said that he does not expect current services to be affected by his resignation thanks to a stable and tenured workforce at Mountain Line.

Bruffy entered the CEO position in October 1997, but said that after his resignation he hopes to spend more time on his photography business and wants to “travel and enjoy life a little bit.”

