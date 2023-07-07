FILE – The intersection of High Street and Walnut Street in downtown Morgantown (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Local artists are gathering for Main Street Morgantown’s fourth Arts Walk of 2023 on High Street in Morgantown on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the monthly street fair will showcase arts and crafts from more than 60 local artists.

“The event’s theme ‘Kids and Kids at Heart’ will place creative hands-on family activities in Courthouse Square, as well as artists and musicians throughout the downtown district,” according to a Main Street Morgantown release.

Children can also enjoy a “kid zone” at the Monongalia County Courthouse Square, the release said.

For updates on featured artists, you can follow Main Street Morgantown on Facebook and Instagram.

The July Arts Walk is the last one of the year to be held on a Saturday before it moves to being held on second Fridays from August to October.

The event is organized by Main Street Morgantown with support from the City of Morgantown, Monongalia County Commission, Morgantown Parking Authority and West Virginia University, the release said.