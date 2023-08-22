MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown’s yearly comic book and pop culture convention is returning this weekend with 15 different panels, three cosplay contests and dozens of vendors for everything nerdy.

The convention will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park. Vendors will be selling clothing, board games, accessories, gaming paraphernalia, decorations and more.

Several panels will also be held throughout the weekend; you can find when and where they will be held and what they will be about below.

Saturday panels

11 a.m. Panel Room 1 — Cosplay and Community presented by Kristina Smith – Explore the connections between cosplay and your local community.

12 p.m. Panel Room 1 — Jurassic Universe presented by Jurassic Jones – Explore the lore and potential future of the Jurassic Park Universe.

1 p.m. Panel Room 1 — May the Hogwarts Be With You! Presented by She-Na Warrior Princess – Fandoms Collide! The Sorting Hat (or is that Sorting Holocron?) has to sort Star Wars characters into their houses…where do they end up?

2 p.m. Main Stage — Lightsaber Dueling and Showcase presented by the Outer Rim Praxeum Lightsaber School – Join the Outer Rim for some epic duels and lightsaber technique showcases!

3 p.m. Panel Room 1 — Video Game Name That Tune presented by Andy Carter – How well do you know video game soundtracks? Join our host for a rapid-fire video game music quiz!

4 p.m. Panel Room 1 — How to Launch and Manage an Indie Game Studio presented by Mon River Games and Friends – Join local studio Mon River Games and other creators as they explain the ins and outs of starting your own studio.

5 p.m. Panel Room 1 — Cosplay Pics on a Budget presented by Violet Twirls Cosplay – How to take and pose your own photos with tips and tricks from the experts.

Sunday panels

12 p.m. Panel Room 1 — Life On the Convention Circuit presented by Angela Mckendrick and friends – Many folks make their living vending at conventions all year round…and these are their stories!

1 p.m. Main Stage — Lightsaber Dueling and Showcase presented by the Outer Rim Praxeum Lightsaber School – Join the Outer Rim for some epic duels and lightsaber technique showcases!

2 p.m. Panel Room 1 — Sci-Fi Diversity and Inclusion – Join our presenters as they show how science fiction has always been ahead of the curve!

Cosplay contests

For anyone interested in participating in a cosplay contest, there are three age groups:

Kids Cosplay Contest (0-12 years old) — Saturday at 3 p.m. on Main Stage

Teen Cosplay Contest (13-17 years old) — Saturday at 5 p.m. on Main Stage

Adult Cosplay Contest (18-1000 years old) — Sunday at 3 p.m. on Main Stage

Tickets

Tickets to the 10th annual WVPopCon can be found here. A one-day ticket for someone 10 years or older costs $15 dollars; you can also buy a ticket for both days for $25.