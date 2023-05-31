MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — 11 projects throughout West Virginia were awarded close to $11 million to help assess, clean up and revitalize brownfield sites. One of the projects in Morgantown that will reap the benefits is White Park.

The funding for the project comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Program with $500,000 going towards cleaning up the park.

Other awards include:

$1,000,000 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

$968,438 – Marshall University

$500,000 – Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle

$500,000 Harrison County Economic Development Corporation

$500,000 City of Fairmont

$500,000 New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

$500,000 Region 2 Planning and Development Council (Logan and Mingo Counties)

$497,697 Pocahontas County Commission

“In almost every corner of our state, brownfield sites present potential opportunities for economic growth and expansion,” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said.

“Addressing and restoring brownfield sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said.