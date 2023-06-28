MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown had its annual partner update presentation on Wednesday at the Monongalia County Commission meeting, but the biggest news from it was from an item that wasn’t on the agenda.

The commission received a letter from Mark Downs, Main Street Morgantown’s Board Director, about the group looking to collaborate on an effort to make an area of Decker’s Creek into a whitewater park.

“They have a pretty similar thing that they do in Maryland and it’s a pretty neat idea,” Monongalia County Commissioner Jeffrey Arnett said. “They (would) pump water in from the (Monongahela River) up Decker’s Creek and put in a pretty neat whitewater park.”

A whitewater park is an area for recreational kayaking and rafting can take place. Arnett added that the plans for the park rely on a feasibility study that will take place within the next six months.

“It’s an idea and I know they are going at it full go, but they need to get that feasibility study done first to make sure it is possible,” Arnett said.

According to Arnett, the Department of Environmental Protection has done remediation to the creek over the last decade to improve its cleanliness level.