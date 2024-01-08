MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A one lane road in Morgantown is getting a much-needed expansion to make it safer and less congested.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Monday that the 0.85-mile, one-lane stretch of West Run Road in Morgantown will undergo a major widening project over the next two years. The area being widened is between Stewartstown Road and U.S. 119 near Morgantown.

The narrow, once country road is now an access road to a number of apartment complexes on the northern side of the city, an area that has seen “huge growth in recent years,” according to the release.

The WVDOH said the $14.47 million project will include building new drainage systems, relocating water lines and other utilities, and the construction of several retaining walls and is expected to be compete in 2026.

The bid for the project was awarded to Anderson Excavating LLC.