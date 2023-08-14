MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A road project that is expected to last until November is already causing delays in Morgantown.

On Monday morning, a lane closure began on Willey Street near the roundabout at U.S. 119 as part of a paving and shoulder work project, meaning that the road is down to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. As of 9:30 a.m., WV 511 shows traffic backed up as far as Monongalia Avenue, and the West Virginia Division of Highways says that it’s expected to get worse.

Although most West Virginia University students have already moved back to the city, classes start on Wednesday, which could increase traffic in the area. According to the DOH, the closure, which is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, could back up traffic as far as Spruce Street downtown.

The Willey Street closure comes just weeks after road work was completed on nearby Mileground Road, which is on the other side of the U.S. 119 roundabout.

To see what the traffic conditions look like in the area, check out the WV 511 map and U.S. 119 camera.