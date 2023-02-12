MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown Brewing Company is getting ready for its annual Dead of Winter beer festival, an event that will gather breweries from around the state to show off their warmest brews and darkest draughts.

Beer poking (Courtesy Morgantown Brewing Company, cup design by Liz Pavlovic)

The event will take place on Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Although the full lineup of taps has not been announced yet, Morgantown Brewing Company revealed in a post on Facebook that the event will feature beer poking.

MBC said in their post that beer poking (depicted above) is an age old tradition where you stick a heated rod into the beer to caramalize the sugars in order to enhance the flavors, and works particularly well in dark beer.

“We watched a few videos of others performing beer poking and ordered the poking rods that day! It was just too cool not to include in the festivities,” Corey Jones said, events and social media coordinator for Morgantown Brewing Company.

The event will also have long-sleeve t-shirts and cups for purchase to commemorate the event with designs by Liz Pavlovic. There will also be local vendors and giveaways throughout the day.