Winter Farmers Market returns to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va- Morgantown’s annual winter farmers market returned Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Vendors this year sold fresh fruit, vegetables, honey, meat, and more.

The Morgantown Farmers Market started the winter event since many farmers in the area have high tunnels and green houses they can use to produce crops almost year round.

Morgantown Farmers Market President Bryan Cheslock said they want their shoppers to have the experience of meeting the farmers that grew the product their purchasing.

“We have about ten or twelve vendors come every two weeks”, said Bryan Cheslock. “And especially if you think about our market is that we are a vendors marker. You have to grow whatever you sale. So you can actually meet the farmer the people that grow the product that you’re buying.”

Cheslock said sometimes the vendors sell different products each year but, mainly sell the standard farm products.

All the vendors that are at the Winter Farmers Market are within a 50-mile radius of the area.

