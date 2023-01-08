MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During the winter months, it can be hard for some children to stay active. On Saturday, Jan. 7, kids had the chance to enjoy an indoor day of fun at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center for the inaugural “Keep Your Kids Movin’ Winterpalooza.”

“The goal of this event is just to get people out,” Mylan Park coordinator of community events and engagement, Danielle Rudash, said. “Especially (for) our kids and get them moving in the winter months since there’s not much to do so this provides a fun activity, especially to get them off of their devices and keep active.”

Kids engaged in different sports activities as well as played mini golf, jumped around in a bouncy house and more.

Organizers said around 200 children preregistered for the event. This was the inaugural year for the event and organizers hope to bring it back in the near future.