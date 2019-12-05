Women’s Giving Circle provides grants to nine local nonprofit organizations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia (WGC) announced its fifth annual community grants to support women and girls in the area.

Barbara Myers, chairwoman of the grants committee, organizes the application process each year and said, “Granting a little money goes very far in our community – nine agencies will accomplish so much for girls and women.” Myers added, “I am proud of this organization and all the good it does and will continue to do. I am very grateful to the grants committee and proud of the job they are doing.”

This year’s grants totaled close to $19,000, and the awards range from $926 to $3,000. The WGC increases the grant amount each year through growth in membership of the organization and has gifted over $68,000 since its inception in 2014.

Awards were presented to these nine local charitable organizations: Adventurous Girls, Bartlett Housing Solutions, Christian Help, Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia, Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Morgantown Area Youth Services Project, Libera, Inc., Pantry Plus More and the West Virginia Botanic Garden.

Beth Fuller, chairwoman of the WGC shared, “The WGC offers an opportunity for women in our community to come together and give to create a greater impact than giving alone.” Fuller added, “The WGC brings together women from diverse backgrounds with a common goal of improving the lives of women and girls in our community. Our members share their gifts and time each year to learn about local needs to build the WGC and its outreach in the community.”

The WGC encourages new membership throughout the year and extends a special invitation in April to the WGC Annual Membership Soiree. All women in the community are invited to come, learn, and join regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity. For more information, visit the WGC website.