Workforce West Virginia moves to new location

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Wednesday was moving day for Workforce West Virginia. The agency moved locations for the first time since 1985, to a new space in Westover on Commerce Drive.

Lori Turner, an assistant director for Workforce West Virginia, said the move came because there was a need for more space to help people. Workforce West Virginia helps unemployed residents find job opportunities, and the new space will allow for more in-house meetings to help create those opportunities.

“We have a great facility here to show off to our customers, to the public,” Turner said. “We’re excited to get in to start providing services.”

The new facility is about a ten-minute drive from the previous location in Morgantown and will be open for service on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.

