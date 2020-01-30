Workshop walks participants through applying for grants from federal internet program worth $550 million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development office hosted a workshop on Wednesday to walk participants through applying for federal grants or loans to install high-speed broadband.

The ReConnect Program is offering $550 million in federal grants and loans and the application process begins on January 31 and ends March 16. This is according to Kris Warner, the state director of USDA Rural Development West Virginia who said the announcement came from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Monday.

“What you saw today at this ReConnect workshop was the private sector, being internet providers, meeting and getting to know rural communities that want to build their infrastructure in this regard due to highspeed internet access,” Warner said. “So you marry that with us at USDA Rural Development and you’ve got the federal government wanting to partner with private enterprise to build out this infrastructure.”

There is a possibility that West Virginia businesses and communities can receive a lot of this money, Warner said. The proof, he added, lies in the fact that three West Virginia counties have already received millions in federal money through the ReConnect Pilot Program; Wetzel, Tyler, and Harrison counties, he said.

The Harrison County grant was an $18.7 million grant, which is going to cover 410 miles that will extend a fiber-optic network to 6,300 households and 17,000 individuals across Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Barbour and Upshur counties.

“It’s a life-changer for the folks living in Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Barbour, and Upshur counties,” Warner said. “We have a lot of work to do in West Virginia, we’ve got to expand broadband in lots of places, but in that five-county region, just last week that announcement was a game-changer.”

More counties can experience that life-changing moment by applying to receive a loan or grant through the ReConnect program. He said it will benefit everyone from businesses trying to sell products online to the average joe, and that all-in-all, it will help West Virginia be more competitive nationally and globally.

When asked how much he thought the participants got out of the three-hour workshop, he explained that waiting to fill out the application is never the right idea.