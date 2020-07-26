Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit stops in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The local chapter of a nationwide veterans organization held a fundraiser on Sunday in Morgantown to help teach about the sacrifices U.S. military troops have made.

The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit stopped by the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department to give visitors a chance to experience interactive exhibits about the program, which aims to place wreaths on the graves of military veterans, as well as those who have served our country and how we can honor them.

“With COVID going on, it’s already impacted us financially, with donations and stuff, so we still have to come out here and do this. It’s outside and we hope to get people to come out and we hope people are comfortable coming out and we still need to spread awareness on Wreaths Across America. We can only do that by getting out in the public,” said locations coordinator Cliff VanGilder.

For more information on how to donate to Wreaths Across America, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/#