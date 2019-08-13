Wreaths Across America seeking sponsorship for December ceremony

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The local ‘Wreaths Across America’ chapter is looking for sponsorships for wreaths.

The wreaths will be placed in the West Virginia National Cemetery during a special ceremony on December 14. The chapter said that they are currently at 30 percent of their goal, which is 5,328 wreathes.

“It just means a lot. We remember, teach and honor, for Wreaths Across America. It’s an honor to do this for the veterans that are buried there and our goal when I took over last year was to cover the national cemetery, so again, this year is going to be to cover the national cemetery,” said Cliff Van Gilder, local Coordinator.

December 2 is the final date for purchasing wreaths, each cost $15. Those interested in purchasing a wreath can do so online by clicking here.

To learn more about volunteering for the December ceremony, contact Cliff VanGlider at (304) 612-0053 or by emailing him at cvangill@mix.wvu.edu.