MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Kickoff Concert featuring the Davisson Brothers Band will start off West Virginia University’s Backyard Brawl football game against Pitt on Sept. 16 at the Almost Heaven Village area of Milan Puskar Stadium.

According to West Virginia Athletics, the Kickoff Concert includes performances from West Virginia-natives Landon McFadden from 3:30-4:15 p.m. and the Davisson Brothers Band from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and will be emceed by “Three’s Company” actress Joyce DeWitt.

The concert is free and will be held at the Almost Heaven Village area, which is located between the Light Blue and Teal parking lots on the East side of the stadium. Fans can bring their own food and beverages to the concert at the Village, but no outside food or beverage will be permitted into the stadium.

The Almost Heaven Village is a new fan area that will be used throughout the season for various activities. Details about Almost Heaven Village activities will be released each home game week at wvusports.com.