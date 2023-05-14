MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Nothing pairs better than food and flowers on Mother’s Day, which the WV Botanic Garden was well aware of.

WV Botanic Garden in Morgantown hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch Sunday as a part of its “2023 Dinner Series: A Season of Good Taste.” The event was held within the gardens at the Terrace and was catered by Madeleine Maries’s of Morgantown.

WV Botanic Garden 2023 Mother’s Day Brunch (WBOY photo)

About 80 people were in attendance, celebrating mothers with food before a walk around the garden.

WV Botanic Garden 2023 Mother’s Day Brunch was catered by Madeleine Maries’s (WBOY photo)

12 News spoke with Philip Smith, executive director of WV Botanic Garden.

“The botanic garden is more than just pretty flowers. Part of our mission is to have these culturally enriching experiences, and that’s part of the fun of the botanic gardens, having all these wonderful events here to get people out. So, I would like for people to check out our website and see all the different events that we have,” Smith said.

You can find more information on upcoming dinners hosted by WV Botanic Gardens here.