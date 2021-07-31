WV Botanic Garden partners with Mon Health to encourage kids to get active

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get up and play! In partnership with Mon Health, the West Virginia Botanic Garden hosted a “Young Run” for kids on Saturday morning.

There were two races for the different age groups.

Children ages 6-8 and 9-12 lined up for a one-mile race around the garden’s trails. When each child registered for the race, they received draw-string bags and water bottles from Mon Health.

According to the CDC, West Virginia is the second most obese state in the country. As a way to curb that trend, Mon Health and the Botanic Garden wanted to provide children an outlet to exercise and create healthy habits at an early age.

“It’s important because you develop healthy habits for your entire life,” said Jenna Paladino, who volunteered for the race. “And when you start developing these habits at an early age, it carries on for the rest of your life.”

After the race, the garden made sure that there were a few activities for kids to do so they could stay outside and enjoy the day in the sun.