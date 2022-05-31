MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Gardens will soon be getting a visitor’s center.

The gardens recently received a $400,000 donation from the Equitrans Midstream Corporation to renovate an old storage house into a visitors’ center.

West Virginia Botanic Garden (WBOY Image)

Upgrades will include a gift shop, café, public restrooms, a ticket office for special events and a space for staff to interact with guests.

There’s currently no space at the gardens for visitors to sit inside and plan their visit; this will change that.

“You’ll be able to come out and actually spend the day here,” said Philip Smith, WVBG executive director. “You can come and get a sandwich and a drink and have a picnic here and really sort of make a day out of visiting the botanic garden … to be able to get in and sit down and have a snack as well as to buy a gift, maybe to take home to someone, and interact with a staff person really makes a big difference for us.”

The renovations are expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. Once completed, the facility will be named the Equitrans Midstream Visitors Center.

“The WVBG’s mission to foster learning, inspiration and well-being through the beauty and wonder of plants, the natural environment, and culturally enriching experiences directly aligns with Equitrans’ many sustainability efforts, and we are thrilled to partner with the WVBG for the renovation of their visitors center,” said Natalie Cox, Equitrans’ Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs.

Equitrans previously made another donation of $40,000 to WVBG to support educational summer camps and school trips for local kids.