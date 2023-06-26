MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cannabist, a chain medical marijuana dispensary with several West Virginia locations, announced on Monday that its stores have all made significant donations to local organizations, including Bartlett Housing Solutions.

According to a release, Cannabist collected and donated money using various methods and events at its West Virginia locations as a part of its “ongoing philanthropy efforts.”

Cannabist’s Morgantown location reportedly collected and donated $4,000 to Bartlett Housing Solutions in Morgantown, a partner of the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties. Bartlett Housing Solutions, aka Bartlett House, is an organization aiming to provide “supportive services, resources and support to help break the cycle of homelessness,” according to its website.

Cannabist said in the release that it is committed to supporting its local communities. On top of the donation to Bartlett House, other locations around West Virginia also collected and made donations to various organizations in their local markets. The full list of locations and donations can be found below.