MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A representative from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy (WVCBP) held a meeting at the Morgantown Public Library downtown this evening.

Much of the meeting spoke about how the state does not have a surplus of money in its budget and how the loss of the funds will affect schools, libraries, healthcare, and emergency services to name a few. The center said that funds from the more than $800 Million in personal income tax cuts will not be available to the state again even though there are several unmet needs across the state.

“The governor’s office is using a couple of budget gimmicks to make things look better than what they are. The first is they are deliberately lowballing what is referred to as the revenue estimates, and that is the number that the governor gets to set on the amount of revenue that is going to come in for the next fiscal year,” said Seth DiStefano, Policy Outreach Director of the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy. “They are deliberately setting that number very, very low to make it look like we have a big surplus coming in and we can take money away from our higher education system, money away from healthcare, money away from community services, that we, in fact, cannot afford to take away.”

WV Center for Budget and Policy officials also added the state budget has been floating on one-time amounts of money brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic relief fundings mechanisms for the last several years.

“The first place we have to revisit is the personal income tax. The personal income tax in WV is a progressive tax, what that means is those who earn more are expected to contribute a little more, that’s fair, that is really how it should be,” DiStefano said. “What we really don’t want to is WV to start relying more heavily on consumption taxes or things that are a little bit more aggressive in nature that takes a larger percentage of low and middle-income families. So, the best thing the legislature and the governor can do is to, you know, just look at the data and realize that this was not a great decision.”

DiStefano also said that the state is already seeing impacts currently with critical job vacancies across state agencies along with volunteer fire departments and emergency squads looking for funds to stay open.