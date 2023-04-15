MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WBOY) — Mylan Park hosted the sixth annual “WV Cupcake & Craft Beer Festival” on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s event was “luau,” encouraging guests to come out in their leis and grass skirts for the evening costume contest. The festival had over 50 vendors and 16 breweries featured with over 1000 estimated in attendance. Hula dancers and fire breathers provided entertainment throughout the event.

The profits from the event went to help the nonprofit organization, Operation Welcome Home, which aims to help those who have served our country readjust to local living.

Some of the vendors from the 2023 WV Cupcake & Craft Beer Festival.

12 News spoke with Anna Carrier, co-owner of The Cupcakerie in downtown Morgantown, who was thrilled about the events turnout, “Morgantown is a growing, bustling community but it’s also small at heart too. We love each other and try to support all of our nonprofits here in town.”