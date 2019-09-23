WV Economic Development Council meets in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Economic Development Council held its annual meeting this week in Morgantown.

The meeting started Monday at the Morgantown Marriott.

Development officials around the state are learning more about topics from startup incubation to emerging industries.

Council officials said the networking done at events like these can go a long way to helping the state as a whole.

“Hearing the latest trends help us and how we market the properties that we have available in the state. It also provides us with an opportunity to collaborate together on what we’re doing,” said EDC President Robbie Morris.

The meeting continues through Noon on Tuesday.