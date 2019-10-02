WV Energy Expo returns to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Energy Expo returned to Mylan Park for a third year this afternoon.

The annual event is hosted each year to offer a way for businesses in the energy industry to network and find the services they need.

Organizer Damian Ferek said there’s plenty of businesses on hand that provide support to the crews and companies working in the field.

“There’s other companies here that are taking advantage of that that are supplying products and technologies and service to them that it really just comes together and helps make a better industry,” said Ferek.

The event also offered job-seekers a way to help find work in the energy industry.