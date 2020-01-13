WV Filmmakers Guild host screenwriting workshop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A screenwriting workshop was held over the weekend at the Morgantown Holiday Inn.

Writer, director and West Virginia native, Robert Tinnell taught the class and provided advice to those aspiring to make it in the film or novel industry.

Tinnell, who has directed several films including Feast of the Seven Fishes, covered topics like basic story structure, character development, and how to give attention to detail.

“Writing is intimidating, it’s a lonely job and it’s good to have a support group and people there to kind of inspire you which Bob has. He’s brought a lot of intimidation out and we’ve addressed it and now we can actually approach doing what we like to do,” said Justin Owzar, President of the West Virginia Filmmakers Guild.

Representatives from the West Virginia Filmmakers Guild said they were excited to host Tinnell and hope they can offer more workshops in the future.