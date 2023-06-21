WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Garden Collaborative spoke to the Westover City Council members on Wednesday as they look for land to have a permanent place in the community.

West Virginia Garden Collaborative is a registered 501-C3 nonprofit grassroots organization in the Mountain State and helps people gain access to gardening resources. During the meeting, the council approved a lease of land to the collaborative giving them a place to have a community garden. The collaborative offers classes, garden workshops, mini farmers market pop-ups, and a free little seed library outside of Westover Senior Center.

“There is lots going on in Westover specifically and in West Virginia as a whole that creates a need for a community garden. I mentioned in the presentation that Westover is one of the larger food desserts in West Virginia,” Shannon McNicholas, Executive Director of the West Virginia Garden Collaborative said. “So having another source of food will be really important but also in addition to that there are a lot of mental health benefits of community gardening specifically.”

Collaborative members said that they are looking for individuals who love gardening to join them and are hoping to rally the community to grow food.

“We need to fundraise for raised beds specifically because we’d like to make it ADA accessible, which means that people with disabilities, especially mobility disabilities, can be a part of the garden. We would also like to fundraise for a way to bring water to the garden. So, that would be a rainwater collection system. And solar panels so we don’t have to use electricity off the grid, we’ll just be able to produce our own electricity to pump the water up the hill to the garden,” McNicholas said.

West Virginia Garden Collaborative representatives also said that the community is one of the biggest goals of the garden to be able to bring people together. They said that bringing people together improves mental health, allowing people to make friends with those that are interested in the same things.