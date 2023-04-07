CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clay-Batelle High School junior Ella Lybarger will be holding a release event for her third self-published book this Saturday, April 8, per a release.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be celebrating the release of Lybarger’s newest book “Jaded,” the third book in the Lovely Thoughts series. The previous two books have sold nearly 1000 copies throughout the state and have garnered 4+ star ratings on the book review website goodreads.com.

Jaded has more than 100 copies already pre-ordered with more set to be available at the signing event on Saturday. The event will be sponsored by the Monongalia County Library and will be held at the Clay-Batelle Public Library in Blacksville.