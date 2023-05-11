MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Junior College School of Nursing at Mon Health unveiled the new Ron and Stephanie Stovash Mobile Simulation Center on wheels Thursday at the Waterfront Place.

Health officials said that the mobile simulation lab will be able to provide access to nursing education for both current practicing nurses and future nurses. West Virginia Junior College officials said partnering with Mon Health is a step forward in the state for the healthcare community.

“We’re a rural state, and we have great hospitals and providers all in the rural market. The problem is not all of them have the money to be able to put simulation equipment in their hospitals or their offices, now on wheels we can take it where the clinicians are, give them the same training, the same consistency, and bring them to where they are and where the patients are,” David Goldberg, the President and CEO of Mon Health System said.

Healthcare officials added that the equipment on the simulator is high-tech and allows nurses and healthcare providers to experience situations that they may not otherwise be able to. This technology and the mobile unit will be able to create a pathway for student nurses, graduate nurses, and registered nurses.

“Workforce challenges plague our country and really our state right now and really the only way we are going to overcome those challenges is to work together for higher education and the healthcare industry to work together,” Chad Callen, the Chief Executive Officer of West Virginia Junior College said. “This unveiling is really important to our students, they get to see the impact that they are having on the community. There is about 300 people here and they can see people’s eyes open up and see just what kind of technology can do for healthcare and it can improve the life for families in our state.”

Mon Health officials also added that the mannequins being used are state of the art where the nurses can test performing IVs or delivering a baby to name just a few. Those officials also said that members of the staff at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, Preston Memorial Hospital, and Grafton City Hospital that don’t have this equipment can now have it taken to them to receive the same equal training as those in large city hospitals.