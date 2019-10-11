WV LandTrust and AmeriCorps team up to work on a new conservation trail in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia LandTrust is working on a new conservation trail in Morgantown off the Goshen Road exit.

Toms Run Nature Preserve will consist of 320 acres and will be zoned into three separate trails based on recreation capabilities, some trails will be strictly hiking, while others will be suitable for mountain bikes and 4×4 vehicles.

AmeriCorps has teamed up with WV LandTrust to help build culvert’s and add gravel throughout the trail.

“Protected areas also filter the air, they take particulates out of the atmosphere and clean the air, they scrub it. They’re wildlife habitats, there’s a fisher that lives out here, a bunch or turkey and deer and fox and squirrels and chipmunks and mushrooms and beautiful wildflowers and what we call biodiversity,” said Landen Berger, WV LandTrust Science and Management Specialist.

Officials with WV LandTrust hope to have the nature preserve open to the public within the next few months.