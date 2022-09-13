MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Law Enforcement Officers received autism spectrum disorder training on Tuesday. The training session took place at the West Virginia State Police Detachment on Monongahela Boulevard in Morgantown.

The training is part of a statewide initiative to give officers tips and knowledge on how to interact with individuals on the autism spectrum. Those involved hope that the training will reduce negative interactions between law enforcement and individuals with any intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Law Enforcement Officers look at video from presentation (WBOY – Image)

Law Enforcement Officers look at notes from presentation (WBOY – Image)

Pathfinders for Autism led the training session for officers. Westover, Star City, West Virginia University and other police departments attended the session.

Training sessions will continue Wednesday at the same location.

The program is free of charge for all active-duty law enforcement officials. Registration for the program across West Virginia can be found at this website.