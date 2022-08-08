MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Last month West Virginia Sober Living was awarded funding from High Mark West Virginia as part of a larger initiative to fund substance use disorder recovery programs across the state.

West Virginia Sober Living was one of eight organizations to receive a combined $600,000 dollars in funding. Below is a full list of the organizations that received funding.

Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Inc. (Webster County)

CAMC Health Education Research Institute, Inc. (Kanawha County)

Lily’s Place (Cabell County)

Milan Puskar Health Right (Monongalia County)

Semper Liberi Inc. (Berkeley County)

The Martinsburg Initiative, Inc. (Berkeley County)

The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal (Kanawha County)

West Virginia Sober Living, Inc.

WV Sober Living recovery housing in Morgantown (WBOY image)

Director of Operations at WV Sober Living Dan McCawley said this money is a game changer for the program.

“The one peer we have right now is inundated with phone calls. They can’t keep up with the amount of people asking for help, so this will in essence more than double our outreach capabilities,” McCawley said.

West Virginia Sober Living offers recovery housing for people in the early stages of recovery from addiction but also performs outreach with their Peer Recovery Support Specialists

These specialists are going through recovery themselves, and at the same time will work to find those in need of assistance.

“Substance use disorders are an illness, it’s not a moral failing. A lot of people make a lot of big mistakes in order to feed their addiction and to keep going. But redemption is possible, recovery is possible,” McCawley said.

To learn more about West Virginia Sober Living, you can visit their website here.